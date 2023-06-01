Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the occupants' 'Ural' (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy Russian equipment and occupants' personnel in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas destroyed a Ural of the Russian Armed Forces.

The artillerymen were assisted by soldiers from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade. This was reported by the unit's press service on Facebook.

"With thunder and fire. The 'Ural' of the 'orcs' has been destroyed," the statement said.

The video shows that the occupiers positioned the Ural near a forest belt. The following shots show how the artillerymen delivered an accurate strike thanks to the coordinates received from the drone.

The exact time and location of the destruction of the Russian "Ural" is not disclosed for security reasons.

To recap, the soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade repelled the occupiers who attempted to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces' position.

