'Saving Private Mavik': the military showed the 'abduction of a wounded drone' from under the nose of the occupiers (video)

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian defenders had to conduct a special operation to rescue a damaged quadcopter. This involved another drone and a special device that evacuates "wounded" drones.

The video of the Mavic drone rescue was posted on social media. The "wounded comrade" was evacuated right under the noses of Russian militants.

The footage shows how Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men spotted a drone near the enemy positions where Russian militants were located, which was shot down or crashed right next to a Russian trench.

Our defenders from the Adam Joint Task Force decided to use another drone to carry the "wounded" off the battlefield. They attached a cable with a special gripping mechanism, the so-called "claws", to another drone. With the help of this device, they managed to grab the downed Mavic and carry it to a safe distance.

"Every Mavic deserves a special operation," our defenders commented on the video.

Here is how Ukrainian soldiers at the front had to sacrifice a drone to eliminate an enemy drone that was helping the enemy to adjust fire on Ukrainian positions.

