Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy in one of the hottest frontline areas, Bakhmut. In particular, soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of occupants in a dugout.

The video of the attack was posted on the brigade's Telegram.

"The reconnaissance and strike unit of the 3rd Brigade is working in the Bakhmut direction. They identified the positions of the Russians, launched a drone, attacked a dugout, and destroyed the ordnance. As a result, all Russian personnel were killed," said in the statement.

Read also: "At least eight 200s": Syrsky showed the destruction of the occupiers near Bakhmut (video)

Video of the day

In the video, you can see how the stormtroopers found the occupier running into the dugout. The following shots show an attack on the Russian position and a fire caused by the detonation of an ammunition.

The enemy's losses in manpower are not indicated. The exact time and location of the enemy dugout is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector recently captured enemy dugouts and t renches. The third assault brigade entered the enemy's positions and occupied their trenches to continue fighting.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!