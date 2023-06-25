In New Zealand, a couple of tourists, the Verheuls, were on vacation in Fiordland National Park. When they were staying in a hut near the Kepler Trail, several kea parrots, quite rare birds in New Zealand, flew up to them.

So the tourists decided to take advantage of this unique opportunity and took out a camera to film the birds. They set up a GoPro on the balcony railing and filmed the parrots.

Suddenly, one of the birds grabbed the camera and flew to the sky, unwittingly turning into a video blogger. Since then, the New Zealand parrot has become a blogger himself, filming his own life, USA TODAY reports.

He flew smoothly over the hills, landed on a rock next to a tree, and continued to film everything.

A camera once captured a parrot trying to gnaw on its prey, but it didn't like it.

