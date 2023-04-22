'We got an explosive fine': Special Forces officers sent an enemy truck to the next world with ZELYA drone

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men spotted an enemy truck in one of the frontline areas. A kamikaze drone was sent to the enemy.

Footage of the destruction was posted online. It is noted that the truck of the Russian occupiers was blown up by a drone with the ZELYA craft name.

This drone was named after the fallen Hero of Ukraine Vadym Zeleniuk.

"The invaders' car was detained for violating traffic rules - it crossed a double solid red line. Sheriff ZELYA, badge number 015, issued an explosive fine to the occupier," our defenders from the Eskadron Telegram channel jokingly commented on this video.

Meanwhile, activist Serhiy Sternenko claims that this drone was purchased at the expense of citizens who donated to the "Drone Army". "FPV drones purchased at your expense continue to cause losses and suffering to the Russian occupiers," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

For reference: On August 22, 2022, Major Vadym Zeleniuk, a serviceman of the Omega Special Forces of the Northern Division of the National Guard of Ukraine, was killed in action in Donetsk Oblast. He was posthumously awarded the Order of the Golden Star with the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Vadym Zeleniuk has been at war against the Russians since 2014, performing combat missions in the east of our country.

On February 24, 2022, Zeleniuk called his family and said that he was near Kyiv. At that time, his special forces unit was involved in risky operations in the Kyiv region. In particular, our fighters managed to record and pass on to the Armed Forces artillery the exact coordinates of an armored vehicle concentration. As a result of the special operation, the group, which included Vadym, pushed the enemy back by 12 kilometers.

On April 22, the Presidential Brigade soldiers showed a video of their work on the active frontline. Our defenders struck first at the enemy's trenches, then eliminated a machine gunner and a Russian automatic grenade launcher. Then, an enemy hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was destroyed.

