Border guards show footage of fierce battle for Bakhmut (video)

Ukraine's defenders continue to hold one of the hottest spots on the frontline - Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. In addition to the military, border guards are also defending the city.

In particular, they had a fierce battle the day before. This was reported on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

"Bakhmut fortress. We are standing," the message reads.

The video shows border guards in a building from where they are firing at the occupiers. The fighting is taking place on the territory of Bakhmut.

The exact time and place of the shooting is not disclosed for security reasons.

We would like to add that the Defence Ministry noted that the situation in Bakhmut remains tense. According to deputy minister Anna Malyar, heavy losses do not stop the occupiers from trying to seize the town. At the same time, the border guards deny fake Russian statements about the alleged seizure of Bakhmut.

We shall remind you that earlier, the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut carried out a number of successful counterattacks and "nuked" the enemy. Soldiers of the 3rd Detached Assault Brigade eliminated the enemy.

