On Saturday, March 18, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia caught fire. It is likely to be the Fine Organic Synthesis production association.

According to Russian mass media, the fire broke out in the town of Dolgoprudny, Moscow Region. Eyewitnesses posted footage of the powerful flames online.

According to preliminary data, a 12-cubic-meter reagent storage tank is on fire at the plant. The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity.

Russian firefighters have localized the fire on an area of 50 square meters. According to Russian media, at least one person was injured in the fire. There are no details on the cause of the fire.

Recall that the day before, a fire broke out in the building of the FSB Border Service in Rostov-on-Don in Russia. The fire could have been caused by an explosion in the warehouse of the Border Service Department.

Earlier this year, it was reported about a fire in a camp for mobilized soldiers in Tomsk. According to media reports, the fire was caused by sabotage.

