We need to shut it all down: American scientist warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence

In an article for Time, a US scientist Eliezer Yudkowsky warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence and calls for disabling any neural networks to save humanity. He believes that Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak are not taking the situation seriously enough. Yudkowsky claims that the creation of superintelligent AI will result in the death of everyone on Earth.

The scientist proposes to permanently ban the use of artificial intelligence worldwide, including for governments and the armed forces. He emphasizes that when receiving intelligence about the construction of a GPU cluster in any country, it is necessary to be ready to destroy the data center with an airstrike.

"We are not ready. We are not on the path to significantly increase preparedness in the foreseeable future. If we continue to do this, everyone will die, including children who did not choose this and did nothing wrong," the scientist writes.

In his letter, Yudkowsky noted that the need for responsible and ethical use of AI has arisen due to the growing number of autonomous systems and robots that can lead to danger to people and nature.

The scientist believes that engineers and AI specialists should not only solve technical problems, but also take into account the social and ethical consequences of using these systems. In particular, Yudkowsky called for the development of AI standards, which would take into account the potential risks and consequences of using these systems.

Earlier, researchers from University of Oxford came to the conclusion that the development of super-intelligent artificial intelligence will accelerate the death of humanity.

