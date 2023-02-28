Spring 2023 will begin with a series of magnetic storms. Already at the end of the first week, one should expect powerful geomagnetic flares that will move into the second week of March. Their intensity will be unstable.

March 1 will be quiet, with storms of only 2 points expected, according to Meteoagent reports. Already on March 2, the intensity will increase slightly and remain at the level of 3 points. On March 3 and 4, scientists forecast calm days with a score of 2 points. But on Sunday, March 5, one should expect a powerful 4-point outbreak. On Monday, March 6, the intensity will rise to 5 points and hold throughout the day. Only on the 7th of March, the intensity will drop back to 4 points, and by the end of the week, it will drop to comfortable levels.

Video of the day

Read also: Why it is better not to drink drinks with a straw and what the habit affects

To protect your body from the harsh effects of a magnetic storm, it is worth following a few simple rules:

Start your day with a light warm-up. You can do it even while sitting in bed: gently tilt your head to the sides, stretch up and to the sides, and give your body a light massage. During the day, also take short breaks to exercise.

Breathe fresh air more often. If possible, go outside or ventilate the room where you are during the day more often.

Drink plenty of clean water and try to avoid coffee. Add more fresh vegetables and greens to your diet.

Try to avoid stress or redirect your irritation to something useful. When you change the thought vector, your brain and body relax.

Try to go to bed before 10 p.m. and fall asleep no later than 11 p.m. Before going to bed, it is better to avoid monitoring social media and watching TV. Instead, you can read a paper book or dream about something pleasant.

PLEASE NOTE! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

Recall that doctors explained why the habit of regularly eating jelly without sugar could improve the condition of your body. It contains essential amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, which can be of great benefit to the body.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!