Can Ukrainians who own a car get a subsidy: an important nuance

The end of the heating season in April may lead to the fact that some Ukrainians will be left without state assistance to pay for housing and communal services. According to the information provided by the Pension Fund, citizens who have cars, especially new or several cars, may lose the right to receive a subsidy.

Read also: Ukraine plans to raise electricity tariffs: when to expect changes

According to the current legislation, in order to receive a subsidy for the payment of housing and communal services, a person from the household must have only one vehicle that is over 5 years old, with the exception of mopeds and trailers. Also, it is allowed to own several cars, but their age must be older than 15 years.

Video of the day

However, if a household member has a car manufactured less than 5 years ago, or two or more cars under 15 years old, he loses the right to receive a subsidy for housing and communal services.

This means that at the end of the heating season, Ukrainians who have new cars or several cars younger than 15 years old may lose the right to state assistance to pay their utility bills. This can be a challenge for many citizens, especially those who have their own vehicles.

Therefore, it is worth taking these restrictions into account when planning your expenses for housing and communal services and properly assessing your ability to receive a subsidy for paying utility bills.

We will remind you that earlier the pension fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!