Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy in one of the hottest areas of the frontline, the Bakhmut direction. In particular, the "Shershen" reconnaissance and strike unit demonstrated the results of its work.

The fighters managed to destroy the occupiers' ammunition and weapons. This was reported in the Telegram of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The UAV hit the occupiers' firing position and destroyed the enemy's ammunition and weapons. The work of the reconnaissance and strike unit "Shershen" of the second assault battalion. Bakhmut direction," the statement reads.

In the video, you can see how the drone operator detected the position of the occupiers and struck it with grenades. The shells hit the Russians' trench and thick white smoke rose from the trench.

The exact time and place of the destruction of enemy ammunition and weapons is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military from the SBU Special Operations Center "A" recently eliminated 50 units of Russian equipment.

