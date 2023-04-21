'The punishing hand of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will reach everywhere': fighters of the 59th Brigade effectively eliminated the occupiers (video)

Ukrainian troops destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle of the occupiers in the east. The second infantry fighting vehicle managed to escape from the battlefield.

Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk were engaged in the elimination of the enemy. A video of the destruction of the BMP was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.

"The Nazis have not yet fully realized that they will never be able to move freely and calmly on Ukrainian soil. Whether in an open field or in the nooks and crannies, the punishing hand of the Armed Forces will get them everywhere," the statement reads.

Video of the day

Read also: "Crazy bang": paratroopers showed how they eliminated an enemy tank and its crew with Javelin

In the video, you can see how two occupiers' armored personnel carriers are moving quickly toward Ukrainian positions. However, Ukrainian defenders ambushed them and hit one of the Russian vehicles.

When the infantry fighting vehicles reached the broken bridge, an anti-tank-guided missile was seen flying toward them. The hit vehicles went up in smoke but continued to move until they came to a halt on a steep hill.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the enemy BMPs are not reported, but according to preliminary data, the 59th Brigade is fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Recently, soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade showed a video from the Luhansk region where they eliminated an enemy tank and blew up an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was trying to evacuate a damaged truck.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!