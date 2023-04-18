How prices for utility services have increased: what tariffs have increased

According to the State Statistics Service, in Ukraine from March 2022 to March 2023, the cost of housing and communal services increased by 4.6%.

Tariffs for housing maintenance and repair increased the most - by 22.9%. Garbage cleaning services, which rose in price by 17%, are in second place in terms of the price increase. Water supply rose in price by 1.6%, apartment building management services - by 1.5%, sewerage - by 1.2%, and hot water, and heating - by 0.2%. The cost of electricity remained unchanged, but natural gas fell by 0.4%.

However, from February to March, the cost of housing and communal services in Ukraine decreased by 0.1%. Despite this, some services still became more expensive. In particular, the cost of housing maintenance and repair increased by 0.4%, garbage cleaning services by 2.8%, and apartment building management services by 0.2%. The cost of other services remained unchanged, including water, sewage, electricity, natural gas, hot water, and heating.

New electricity tariff

According to Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Utilities Consumers, the electricity tariff in Ukraine may increase by 30-40% in the near future. This will mean that the cost of one kilowatt-hour of electricity will be UAH 2.3-2.5.

Other sources, including Censor, indicate that the tariffs may rise even to UAH 5.5 per kilowatt-hour. At the same time, the increase can be carried out in several stages.

Even with such an increase in tariffs, the market price of electricity for the population remains insufficient to cover all the needs of energy companies. In particular, according to the government interlocutor, currently, from 7 UAH per kilowatt-hour, the cost of electricity for the population, approximately 1.3 UAH per kilowatt-hour remains an uncovered debt for which there are no sources of coverage.

