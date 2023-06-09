How to understand that your mobile phone is being tapped: 5 signs of danger

If you notice that your mobile phone is ringing during a conversation, or you hear some strange sounds, it may be that your gadget is being bugged.

Cybersecurity experts note that it is a difficult task to find out if your smartphone is being bugged, as modern listening methods can be sophisticated and generally invisible.

There are several signs that may indicate that your phone is being tapped. Here are five main ones:

If your battery suddenly starts to drain quickly, it could be a sign that your phone is running a malicious app or background process that uses a lot of resources and power. Strange noises or echoes during conversations can also be a sign of illegal eavesdropping. If your phone gets excessively hot, even during normal use, it could be due to spyware or apps running in the background that are intercepting your activity. If you notice that your data usage is higher than usual, even though you haven't changed your internet browsing habits, it could be that your data is being actively transferred from your phone to third-party sources. Unusual phone activity - if your smartphone turns on, off, sends messages or performs other unusual actions without your intervention, you should check it for wiretapping.

If you observe similar behaviour on your phone, it is recommended that you contact a cybersecurity specialist or law enforcement authorities to conduct a detailed check and identify possible threats.

Experts note that you can try to take several steps to protect your mobile phone from possible wiretapping yourself. They advise you to regularly update your phone's operating system and all applications to the latest versions. Updates contain important security patches that help to eliminate vulnerabilities.

Use strong passwords and screen locks - set up a complex password or use a fingerprint, pattern, or PIN to lock the screen. This will help prevent unauthorised access to your phone.

Install anti-virus software that can help detect and remove malicious apps that may be "bugging" your phone.

Use the two-step authentication feature, which asks for an additional code or confirmation when you log in to your account. This will make access to your phone more secure.

Carefully review the permissions that apps on your phone give you. Revoke any permissions that you find suspicious or unnecessary for the apps to function.

Avoid connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks, especially those that you do not have full confidence in. An unsecured network can be used to intercept your traffic and leak confidential information.

Be careful with third-party applications: Only download apps from official sources such as Google Play or the App Store. Be wary of apps that require excessive permissions or the ability to perform suspicious functions.

Many modern mobile devices support data encryption. Enable the encryption feature to protect your essential data.

Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from untrusted sources. This may result in the introduction of malware on your phone.

Keep your phone under control: do not leave your phone unattended or put it away in an untrustworthy place. Also, be careful when disclosing your information and sharing confidential data on your phone.

