The water we drink and use every day plays a very important role in maintaining our health. To make sure that the water you consume is free of potential contaminants, you need to know some indicators that can be used to determine the overall quality.

UAportal has prepared some valuable tips to help you assess the quality of your drink:

Visual inspection

Start by carefully examining the appearance of the water. Changes in color, odor, and turbidity can be potential indicators of quality problems. Ideally, quality drinking water should be clear and odorless. If you notice a discoloration such as a yellow or brownish tint or smell an unpleasant odor, these are signs of a problem.

Check for impurities

To check for impurities in the water, fill a clear glass with water and examine it in good light. Particles, sediment or dirt are signs of contamination.

Use water testing kits

There are affordable water quality testing kits available nowadays. The kit usually comes with filters and reagents that indicate certain contaminants such as lead, copper, bacteria, and nitrates. Follow the instructions in the kit to get reliable results.

Consider the taste of the water

Although subjective, the taste and smell of water can provide valuable information about its quality. For example, it can indicate the presence of chemicals or contaminants. If you notice an unusual taste or odor, seek professional help for further analysis.

Check the quality of your local water

Some state or local organizations provide reports on the quality of drinking water in certain areas. Review this information and identify potential drinking problems in your area.

Monitor your water filter

If you use a filter to purify your drinking water, you should evaluate its performance regularly. Make sure it is properly installed and in good condition. If you use a faulty filter, it can lead to incomplete water purification and reduced water quality.

