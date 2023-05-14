Mother's Day: the best greetings in Ukrainian and beautiful pictures

Ukraine celebrates Mother's Day every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, the holiday falls on May 14.

On this day, it is customary to congratulate grandmothers, mothers, and women with children. Don't forget to visit your moms, or at least call them or send them a greeting in a messenger.

And to make it easier for you to find the right words to congratulate them, we suggest you learn how to congratulate moms in prose and with a beautiful card.

Greetings for Mom in prose:

Mommy! Congratulations on your holiday! I wish you to be forever young, happy, healthy, and beautiful!

Dear Mom, I sincerely congratulate you on your holiday! I wish you good health and boundless love!

My dear mother, I wish you the most sincere love, health, and happiness on this beautiful day.

Mother's Day is the best occasion to pay you the respect you deserve. I wish you constant care and gratitude from your children.

My dearest mother, please accept my sincere congratulations on Mother's Day. I wish you good health and a lot of happiness in your life.

Happy holiday, dear mommy! I am infinitely grateful for everything you do for me. I wish you great joy and constant love.

Dear Mom, I sincerely congratulate you on your holiday. May every day be filled with goodness and prosperity.

For me, you are the best in the world, and I sincerely thank you for everything. I wish you a lot of health and constant love from your children.

Dear mom, your children are forever grateful to you for always being there for us and supporting us in our difficulties. We wish you joy, health, and happiness.

Mother's Day is a holiday of love, tenderness, and care. I wish you, Mom, that every day is filled with joy and understanding with your children.

Greetings to Mom in pictures:

