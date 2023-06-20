SSO fighters show night work of snipers near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the invaders in one of the hottest areas of the frontline - the Bakhmut sector. In particular, snipers eliminated a number of occupants with precise shots.

The work was carried out at night. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Night work of the Special Forces snipers. In the Bakhmut direction, the Special Operations Forces soldiers are destroying the occupiers. Footage of precise destruction of enemy manpower," the statement reads.

Video of the day

In the video, you can see the work of snipers through the scope. The SSO fighters are tracking down and destroying the occupiers.

The exact time and place of the liquidation of the invaders is not disclosed for security reasons.

To recap, Zaluzhnyi showed how soldiers from the 128th Brigade liberated Pyatykhatky from the enemy.

