Soldiers of the 53rd Brigade brightly 'unwind' enemy equipment in Donbas (video)

Ukrainian troops destroyed occupants' equipment in the Donetsk region. These are Russian military combat vehicles in the Avdiivka direction.

Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh were engaged in the elimination of enemy vehicles. This was reported by volunteer Serhiy Prytula.

"In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian army has demonstrated another negative success! The 53rd Brigade is clearly unwinding enemy armoured vehicles!" the statement reads.

Video of the day

It is noted that the military filmed the destruction of the equipment using DJI Mavic drones, which were purchased for Ukrainian defenders by the charity fund of Sergey Prytula.

In the video, you can see how the operators detected the movement of a column of occupiers' military equipment, and then a shell hits the spot. The video also shows enemy infantry trying to escape, abandoning damaged combat vehicles.

Earlier, the SBU Special Forces destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier overnight.

