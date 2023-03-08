Blogger, for whom Odesa residents collected money for a prosthesis, is glad she fled to Russia (video)

The famous Odesa runner Tatyana Vorotilina is involved in another scandal. The athlete, who became famous in Ukraine for participating in marathons with a prosthetic leg, moved to Russia.

According to her, she is very happy about it. Vorotilina posted the video on her Instagram page.

The Odesa resident posted a video in which she says that she chose Russia among all the countries in the world because of its good attitude towards people and advanced medicine. She noted that she was also offered profitable cooperation in Russia.

Video of the day

In addition, this is not the first scandal involving Vorotilina. Earlier, she spoke of Ukrainians as "Nazis who infringed on her rights" and "bombed Donbas for 8 years".

Read also: Ukrainian boxer Lomachenko is on the list of traitors

Tatiana Vorotilina is a master of sports in tennis, a coach and a rehabilitation therapist. Six years ago, she lost one of her legs in a terrible accident. After that, she was fitted with a prosthesis, which allowed her to continue her active lifestyle.

It is noteworthy that the residents of Odesa raised funds for the prosthesis. At the time, the athlete was very grateful to the caring Ukrainians.

In the summer of 2022, Tetiana got married, and in the autumn, she and her husband moved abroad. Shortly afterwards, she posted a recommendation on social media "how a man of military age can leave Ukraine during the war".

Vorotilina also stated that she would work with Russians - they would be able to buy her rehabilitation course.

Earlier, Vasyl Lomachenko posted a photo of himself serving Metropolitan Luke, against whom the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions. The boxer also boasted of serving the Moscow Patriarchate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!