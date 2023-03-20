Artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the invaders' 'Nona' installation (video)

The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian 2С9 "Nona" self-propelled mortar. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate the invaders' infantry.

Artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the First Winter Campaign managed to do this. This was reported on the Brigade's Facebook page.

"Monday, they say, is a difficult day. But it is the most difficult for the occupiers, who are being "dismantled" by our artillerymen," the statement reads.

Read also: Border guards neutralized a group of occupiers near Bakhmut using a drone

Video of the day

The video shows how Ukrainian artillerymen struck a precise hit at a Russian self-propelled mortar. As a result of the hit, the occupiers' equipment exploded violently.

The following footage shows the liquidation of enemy infantry. One can see how the occupiers are fussing in the trench after the shell hit.

Russian casualties, the exact time and place of the liquidation of the artillery installation are not reported for security reasons.

Recall that the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armored personnel carrier in one night.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!