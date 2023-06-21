UAportal has prepared a selection of the best science fiction films released between 2018 and 2021. They will take viewers to a world filled with magic, miracles, and endless possibilities.

Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Action

Country of production: USA, Japan

Duration: 132 minutes

Year made: 2019

Lead producer: Michael Dougherty

In "Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters", ancient super-species, including the mighty Godzilla and the fearsome King Ghidorah, clash in a monumental battle that threatens the existence of humanity. The cryptozoological agency Monarch, fighting against time, is trying to save the world, but conflicts arise between people who want to coexist with these colossal creatures and those who want to destroy them.

To the stars

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Action

Country of production: USA, China

Duration: 123 minutes

Year made: 2019

Lead producer: James Gray

In "To the Stars", Roy McBride, an astronaut with a troubled past, embarks on a journey through the solar system to uncover the truth about his father's disappearance and save humanity from a possible cosmic catastrophe. As Roy plunges deeper into space, he struggles with his inner demons, testing the limits of his resilience and emotional detachment.

Terminator: Dark Fates

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Action

Country of production: USA, Spain, Hungary.

Duration: 128 minutes

Year of production: 2019

Lead producer: Tim Miller

"Terminator: Dark Destinies" takes place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, when a newly enhanced Terminator travels back in time to destroy Dani Ramos, a young woman who plays an important role in the future. To protect Danny, Sarah Connor returns with an enhanced soldier and the original Terminator. Together, they embark on a mission to change the course of history and ensure the survival of humanity.

Tenat

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Action

Country of production: USA, UK

Duration: 150 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Lead producer: Christopher Nolan

In the movie "Tanet", a secret agent known only as the Protagonist is tasked with preventing a global catastrophe that transcends time. The Protagonist must unravel the secrets of the mysterious organization The Shadow, navigating the twilight world of international espionage, encountering inverted objects and time-altering battles.

Mulan

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Action

Country of production: USA

Duration: 115 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Lead producer: Niki Caro

"Mulan" tells the legendary story of Hua Mulan, a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in the imperial army. Faced with formidable enemies and embracing her true self, Mulan embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery and becomes a symbol of courage and strength.

