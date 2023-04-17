Three zodiac signs should expect changes in their families on April 17-23

UAportal has prepared a family horoscope for three zodiac signs for April 17-23. This week, you should pay special attention to relationships with loved ones.

Taurus

Taurus are known for their resilience and practicality, making them reliable and dependable family members. With Mercury in Taurus this week, Taurus may find themselves more involved with their loved ones, especially when it comes to household chores.

This is a great time for Taurus to focus on creating a stable and harmonious environment at home. You may want to tackle some long overdue repairs or spend some free time with family members.

Leo

Mars in Leo this week brings a sense of creativity and ambition to the lives of those born under this sign, making them natural leaders in their families. Leos may take the lead in family events or activities.

Their infectious energy encourages others to get involved. Thanks to their natural charisma and sense of fun, Leos are sure to create unforgettable family holidays that will be cherished for years to come.

Cancer

Jupiter in Cancer brings a sense of emotional depth and intuition to the lives of those born under this sign, making them very sensitive to the needs and desires of their family members. Cancers may find themselves playing the role of peacemaker in their family.

They help to resolve any conflicts or tense situations. It's a great time for Cancer to focus on strengthening family ties by expressing your love and support for your loved ones.

