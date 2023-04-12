Chocolate Paska for Easter by Yevhen Klopotenko: original recipe

Easter is just around the corner, so UaPortal offers you a recipe for an unusual chocolate paska by Yevhen Klopotenko. Surprise your guests with the rich tart chocolate taste of Easter pastries.

For cooking you will need:

- 300 g of flour (+ for kneading)

- 150 g of sugar

- 30 g of live yeast

- 3 eggs

– 150 ml of warm water

- 100 g of softened butter (and additionally for greasing the mold)

- 2 st. l. dark cocoa

- 100 g of candied fruit

For the glaze:

- 2-3 tbsp. l. lemon juice

- 100 g of powdered sugar

- 2 st. l. cocoa

Prepare the steam. Take live yeast and add warm water to it. Stir until the yeast dissolves. Add sugar and flour, and mix.

Cover the bowl with a towel and put it in a warm place for 25-30 minutes for the steam to rise.

Sift the remaining flour into a large bowl. Add dark cocoa and remaining sugar, and mix.

Add the eggs, butter, and foam to the cocoa flour. Stir. If the dough is too thin, add more flour. Cover the bowl with a towel and leave it to rise in a warm place for an hour.

After an hour, grease your hands with oil and knead the dough. Add candied fruit and mix gently.

Lubricate the paska mold well with soft butter. Put the dough in the mold, the dough should take up no more than ⅓ of the mold.

Cover the mold with a towel and leave it to rise in a warm place for 35-40 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. When the dough is ready, put the mold in the oven and bake for 25 to 40 minutes (the bigger the mold, the longer the baking time). If the crust browns too much, cover the pastry with foil.

Remove the finished paste and let it cool. Prepare the glaze: mix lemon juice, powdered sugar, and cocoa. Stir. If the glaze is too thick, add more lemon juice. Take the cold paskha out of the mold and pour the glaze over it. Decorate to taste.

