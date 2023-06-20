A selection of the best family movies from comedies to dramas: perfect for watching with loved ones

There are many movies from comedies to dramas that offer a great family viewing experience. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best family movies from 2018 to 2021, which are ideal for watching with loved ones.

Spider-Man: Web of the Universe

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Animation, action, adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 57mins

Year: 2018

Produced by: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

"Spider-Man: Web of Spider-Verse" is an exciting animated film that explores the Spider-Man multiverse. Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn, becomes the new Spider-Man and must team up with other Spider-Men from different dimensions to stop a threat that could destroy all of reality.

The Lion King

IMDB rating: 6.9

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 58min

Year: 2019

Produced by: Jon Favreau

"The Lion King" is an adaptation of the classic Disney animated film. The story tells of Simba, a young lion prince who must accept his fate and take the place of the rightful king of the pride with the help of his friends Timon and Pumba.

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 42min

Year: 2020

Produced by: Corey Ray

"Onward" is a magical adventure set in a suburban fantasy world. Two elf brothers, Ian and Barley, go in search of a magical gem that will bring their father back to life for one day. Along the way, they meet many fantastic creatures and obstacles.

Raya and the Last Dragon

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Animation, action, adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 47mins

Year: 2021

Produced by: Osnat Schurer, Peter Del Veche

"Raya and the Last Dragon" is a fantasy adventure set in the fictional land of Qumandra. Raya, a young warrior, goes in search of the last dragon to stop a dark force that threatens the country. Along the way, she learns the meaning of trust and the power of friendship.

Luke

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 35min

Year: 2021

Produced by: Andrea Warren

"Luca" is a heartfelt story about two young sea monsters who come to land and learn the joys and challenges of human life. The movie takes place in a beautiful seaside town in Italy, where Luca and his friend Alberto make new friends and learn important life lessons.

Earlier, UAportal prepared a list of the five best comedy films released in the period from 2006 to 2010.

