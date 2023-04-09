On cream and with almonds: a recipe for cheese paska from Yevgeny Klopotenko without baking

Along with baking yeast pastries and dyeing eggs, housewives also prepare cheese pastries. Cheese paste especially saves those who do not like to bake or are not friends with yeast. This type of paska does not require baking and has great taste. UaPortal offers you to prepare cheese paska on cream with almonds from Yevhen Klopotenko.

A few tips: the cheese for making paska should be fresh and of high quality, and the cream should be fat. Take cheese that is not sour, but dry and fatty.

For cooking, it is better to grate the cheese through a sieve or beat it with a blender. So you will get a silky texture. Roast almonds or other nuts to your taste: then they will reveal their taste and aroma.

You can pour chocolate over the finished Easter cake and decorate it with Easter decorations.

For cooking you will need:

- 700 g of sour milk cheese 9%

- 350 ml of cream with a fat content of at least 33%

- 5 egg yolks

- 150 g of sugar

- 10 g of vanilla sugar

- 100 g of butter 85.2%

- 1 lemon (peel)

– 50-75 g of roasted almonds

- a pinch of salt

Method of cooking:

Remove 100 g of 82.5% butter from the refrigerator a few hours before cooking. Soft oil is required for work. Rub the cheese through a sieve or beat it with a blender.

Separate the yolks from the whites. Combine 5 egg yolks and 150 g of sugar, 10 g of vanilla sugar, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Beat them thoroughly with a whisk until a white color appears. If you want a sweeter paste, add more sugar.

Heat 200 ml of cream over low heat, stirring constantly until steam appears on the surface.

Add the cream to the yolks and mix.

Reheat the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly.

Wait for the mixture to thicken slightly (consistency of liquid sour cream).

Add the yolk mixture and 100 g of softened butter to the cheese.

Mix thoroughly. You can add the zest of one lemon for a light citrus flavor.

Beat the rest of the cream (150 ml) with a mixer until stiff peaks. Do this in a dry, clean container, metal or glass.

Carefully add the cream to the curd mass, and mix.

Grind the fried nuts and add to the mass, mix. You can add sugar to taste.

Put gauze folded in 4 layers into the form. Transfer the cheese mass into it. Use a 15 cm high mold or pie dish. Lightly tamp the curd mass and cover it with cheesecloth. Put the mold on a plate, put another one on top, and put a can of water to press the mass down, or put something else, but heavy. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours to set, preferably overnight. Decorate the finished cheese paste.

