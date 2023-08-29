Contact lenses or glasses: which is better to choose

If you have poor eyesight, it's likely that your ophthalmologist will recommend wearing glasses or contact lenses. UAportal talked about the advantages and disadvantages of both options to help you make an informed purchase decision.

Glasses

Glasses are a traditional and popular option for vision correction. They are easy to wear and care for, so it is a convenient solution for many people. Optical stores have a very wide selection of different frames that you can use to emphasize your style.

One of the main advantages of glasses is their ease of use. Glasses can be put on and taken off quickly, which makes them comfortable for people who may have difficulty with contact lenses. They also provide protection from dust, debris, and harmful UV rays.

Glasses are usually more affordable than contact lenses, especially when you consider the long-term costs. They do not need to be replaced regularly and, with good care, can last for years. In short, glasses don't require the same level of care as contact lenses, which need to be cleaned and stored properly.

Contact lenses

Contact lenses are placed directly on the eye, so they are almost invisible. They are ideal for people who play sports or lead an active lifestyle. They do not interfere with peripheral vision and can improve the overall appearance of people who do not fit the style of glasses.

On the other hand, contact lenses don't fog up like glasses when temperatures change. They can also correct high degrees of vision problems more effectively.

Comfort

When choosing between glasses and contact lenses, try to consider comfort and your preferences. Some people are more comfortable wearing glasses because they do not come into direct contact with the eyes. They also don't cause the dryness or irritation that can be associated with contact lenses.

However, contact lenses, for example, do not feel at all, which can be an important factor for people who do not like to be limited by something.

