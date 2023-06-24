UAportal has prepared a selection of the best comedy films released between 2007 and 2011. These films, from slapstick humor to romantic comedies, give you a look at the conventions and tropes of the genre during this period.

Knocked up

IMDB rating 7/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 129 min; Year: 2007

Producer: Judd Apatow

"Knocked upt" tells the story of two unlikely lovers who unexpectedly become parents after a drunken one-night stand that results in a pregnancy.

Superbad

IMDB rating 7/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 113 min; Year: 2007

Producers: Judd Apatow and Shauna Robertson

"Superbad" tells the story of two teenagers who decide to lose their virginity before graduation, but end up getting into all kinds of trouble.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

IMDB rating 7/10

Genre: Romantic comedy

Country: USA; Length: 111 min; Year: 2008

Producer: Nicholas Stoller

This romantic comedy tells the story of Peter Bratter, who tries to forget his ex-girlfriend Sarah Marshall after she leaves him for another man during their vacation in Hawaii. Despite being surrounded by beautiful women, Peter tries to let them go until he meets Rachel Jansen.

Step Brothers

IMBD rating 6/8

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 98 min; Year: 2008

Producer: Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

"Step Brothers" centers on Brennan Huff and Dale Doback, two grown men living under the same roof whose lives take an unexpected turn when their single parents get married. The two immature adults have a hard time adjusting to each other's lifestyles, which leads them down many comedic paths, including a job search and a karaoke competition.

Bridesmaids

IMDB rating 7/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Length: 125 min; Year: 2011

Producers: Judd Apatow and Paul Feig

"Bridesmaids" tells the story of Annie Walker, played by Kristen Wiig, who reluctantly agrees to be her best friend's maid of honor at her upcoming wedding. As she tries to plan the perfect bachelorette party, things quickly spiral out of control, leading to an unforgettable night full of laughter and chaos.

