How batteries work and what they can do: an explanation of how batteries work

Have you ever wondered how batteries work? These amazing small energy sources are responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of devices. UAportal has prepared a detailed overview of how batteries work.

Essentially, a battery is a device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. It is composed of one or more electrochemical cells, each containing a positive electrode (cathode), a negative electrode (anode), and an electrolyte that allows ions to move between the electrodes.

Read also: How do diesel engines work: the principle of operation and interesting facts

Detailed explanation

When a battery is connected to a circuit, a chemical reaction occurs inside the cell. At the anode, a reaction generates electrons, while at the cathode, a reaction absorbs electrons. This flow of electrons creates an electric current that powers our devices.

Video of the day

Different types of batteries employ various chemical reactions to generate electricity. For instance, in a lithium-ion battery, lithium ions move from the negative electrode (anode) to the positive electrode (cathode) during discharge. When the battery is being charged, this process is reversed, with lithium ions moving from the positive electrode to the negative electrode.

Read also: 7 myths about engine oil that motorists still believe in

Utilization

Batteries find applications in numerous aspects of our daily lives. They provide power to our smartphones, laptops, and tablets, enabling us to stay connected and work while on the move. Moreover, batteries play a vital role in renewable energy systems like solar power, storing surplus energy for future use.

Within the automotive industry, batteries are central to electric vehicles, supplying the required power to drive the vehicles. Furthermore, batteries are utilized in medical devices, aerospace technology, and even our household appliances.

As a reminder, UAportal provided information on 8 car malfunction sounds that every driver needs to recognize. Identifying these sounds may be challenging for beginners and even experienced drivers at times, but with some effort, you can master this skill.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!