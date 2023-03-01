How to fall asleep quickly: five tips that won't let you down

Many people face the problem of not being able to fall asleep quickly. UAportal has prepared some tips that will really help you quickly fall fast.

Tip 1: Establish a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning, even on weekends. It will help your body get into a rhythm so it knows when it's time to sleep.

Tip 2: Avoid caffeine at the end of the day, as it can disrupt sleep cycles. If possible, avoid caffeine four to six hours before bedtime.

Tip 3: Exercise regularly, as physical activity helps regulate hormones. In particular, melatonin, which plays an important role in regulating the internal clock and helps to fall asleep faster at night.

Tip 4: Limit screen time before bed by giving up electronics such as phones, tablets or laptops two hours before bedtime. They emit "blue light", which disrupts our natural circadian rhythms, making it difficult to fall asleep quickly.

Tip 5: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation. They will help reduce stress levels, allowing us to fall asleep faster than usual!

