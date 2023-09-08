How to cool tea quickly: simple ways

Uaportal has prepared practical tips for cooling hot tea quickly and efficiently. Whether you are in a hurry or simply prefer your tea at a cooler temperature, these tips will help you achieve the desired result.

Use ice cubes

One of the most effective methods of cooling hot tea quickly is to add ice cubes to the drink. By simply placing a few ice cubes in a glass or teapot and stirring gently, you can quickly reduce the temperature of your tea. This will allow you to enjoy a refreshing and cool drink in minutes.

Pour into a large container

Pouring hot tea into a wider container increases the surface area in contact with the air. This increases heat transfer, so the tea cools down much faster. It is important to make sure that the container you use is not a heat-saving container to avoid prolonging the cooling time.

Place in the fridge

If you have a little more time, place the hot tea in the fridge to speed up its cooling. Pour the tea into a wide-mouthed container and leave it in the fridge for a few minutes. The cool temperature in the fridge will speed up the cooling process, allowing you to enjoy your tea as soon as possible.

