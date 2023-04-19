Hetman's borsch according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe

Everyone associates Ukrainian cuisine with borscht. Everyone associates Ukrainian cuisine with borscht, which is somewhat unfair, because it is multifaceted and not limited to this dish. But it is really hard to imagine our existence without borscht. We offer you to cook Hetman's borscht from Yevhen Klopotenko.

It's usually made with pork ribs and includes beets, onions, carrots, beans, and potatoes. An unexpected ingredient in this dish is eggplant, which gives it a special flavor.

INGREDIENTS

- 300 g of pork (ribs)

– 1 beetroot (medium size)

– 1 onion (medium size)

- 1 carrot (large)

- 2 pcs. potatoes (medium size)

- 100 g of beans

- 150 g of eggplant

- 150 g of cabbage

- 2 tbsp. tomato paste

- 1 tbsp. sugar

- 2 bay leaves

- 2 cloves of garlic

- 2 liters of water

- 2 tbsp. sunflower oil

- black pepper (peas) to taste

- salt and pepper to taste

Bake the beetroot in the oven for 1.5 hours, cool and cut into strips. Soak the beans in water for an hour. If you have young beans, you do not need to soak them.

Peel the ribs from the tendons and films, wash them, and season with salt. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees with bay leaf, garlic, and peppercorns for 20 minutes. Cool the meat and cut it.

Grate the carrots, chop the onion and eggplant.

Fry the onion and carrots in a frying pan for 2-3 minutes, add the eggplant and beets, and simmer for 2 minutes. Add tomato paste and sugar and simmer for another 2 minutes.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into small cubes. Pour water into a saucepan, add the meat and potatoes, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 5 minutes.

Chop the cabbage and add to the pot, cook for 15 minutes. Then add the roast and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes. Add spices, salt, pepper and garlic.

