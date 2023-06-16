4 hair shades to avoid after 40

When women turn 40, many of them want to update their image and try new hairstyles and looks. However, it's important to know that some fashion trends can unintentionally make you look older rather than younger.

UAportal has prepared four hair shades that should be avoided after 40. They may not be the best option for rejuvenation.

Ash blonde: Similarity to grey hair

Although ash blonde has long been popular among young women, it does not have the same flattering effect on older people. This hair colour emphasises the pallor of the skin and draws attention to wrinkles, veins and redness on the face. Instead of giving youthfulness, ash blonde can unintentionally accentuate the signs of ageing, so it's best to refrain from this shade if you want to look more energetic and youthful.

Bright shades: A childhood mistake

Bold and bright hair colours may seem appealing to those who want to make a statement, but after 40 they can appear immature and demand attention. Choosing shades such as pink, green or blue can lead to a comical rather than a stylish look and unwittingly add years to your appearance. To maintain a sophisticated and age-appropriate look, it is recommended to avoid these bright and catchy tones.

Black colour: Not always a youthful choice

Black hair colour is often chosen because it gives a younger look. However, it is very important to consider the long-term consequences of this decision. Removing pigment from black-dyed hair can be quite a challenge if you want to change your hair colour in the future.

In addition, black hair can create a stark contrast to the complexion, making the skin look paler and accentuating dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes. To achieve a more radiant and lively look, it is recommended to consider other colour options that complement your facial features.

Red: A bold choice with caveats

In pursuit of a dramatic transformation and bright colour, some women choose red or scarlet hair dye. It is important to remember that these shades may not be suitable for everyone, regardless of age. Bright red shades can create a striking contrast with the colour of your skin and eyes, potentially overshadowing your natural beauty.

In addition, it is worth noting that to achieve a red hair colour, bleaching is often used, which can potentially damage already fragile curls. Thus, older women need to pay priority attention to their hair care, given the potential risks associated with this bright choice.

