Stale pashka and cream: a recipe for a delicious dessert

What can be done with the hardened patches that remained after Easter? UaPortal has collected some tips that will allow you to use the straps to your advantage.

To begin with, stale baked goods can be reanimated: take a glass of water and a paste, and put it in the microwave oven for a few minutes - the baked goods will become soft and fragrant.

You can also cut off the top, pour a mixture of brandy and sugar over the cake, and put it in the oven for 10 minutes.

You can make a variation of the "potato" cake from the strip.

To do this, soak the dough in milk and form balls from it, bread them in chocolate or coconut shavings, and put them in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Also, you can make pudding from strips.

To prepare this dessert you will need:

- large eggs - 4 pcs.;

- 0.5 l. milk;

- 0.5 l. cream;

– 150 g of sugar;

- vanilla sugar.

Mix eggs with milk and cream, and add sugar and vanilla. Cut the strip and dip it into the mixture. Place in a greased form, and pour the remaining milk-cream mixture. Heat the oven to 180 degrees and leave for 40 minutes.

