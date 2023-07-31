The highest level of creativity of the designer: Andre Tan explains why haute couture is 'so weird' (video)

Fashion on the catwalk and in real life is different. Renowned Ukrainian designer Andre Tan has explained why haute couture is "so strange".

He posted this on his Instagram. Andre Tan noted that fashion on the catwalk is divided into two areas - haute couture and prêt-à-porter.

"High fashion, or haute couture, is the highest level of creativity of a designer and a fashion house. But have you ever wondered why these shows and collections are so strange?" said Andre Tan.

He noted that prêt-à-porter is clothing that designers create for mass use and sale in stores. Such clothes can be bought and worn in everyday life.

Haute couture, on the other hand, is more of an art form than just fashion. Collections are often dedicated to specific themes: the apocalypse, Greek gods, scientific experiments. Each item exists in a single copy, almost entirely created by hand or using ancient technologies. In particular, it can take up to 150 hours of handmade work to create one outfit decorated with embroidery, feathers or beads, and the Chanel brand spends even up to 1000 hours.

According to André Tan, only the Haute Couture Syndicate can grant the status of "couturier". As a result, there are only 16 brands that create couture collections and participate in Paris Haute Couture Week. In particular, Chanel, Christian Dior, Schiaparelli and Givenchy, as well as Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Stéphane Rolland, Alexandre Vauthier, Adeline André, Alexis Mabille, Bouchra Jarrar, Franck Sorbier, Julien Fournié, Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Maurizio Galante.

"In fact, most haute couture outfits have one goal - effective advertising. Think of it as an outfit competition, the aim of which is to outdo your colleagues in sensationalism. And perhaps draw attention to prêt-à-porter collections," the designer explained.

Thus, the trends established at haute couture shows are then repeated in simpler prêt-à-porter variations and then enter the mass market.

"Haute couture shows are essentially shows that draw attention to the brand. But let's face it, they are very interesting to watch," he added.

