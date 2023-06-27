Just three ingredients: a simple recipe for stuffed courgettes from Klopotenko

Courgettes dishes are a hit in the summer season. If you have already tried making pancakes from these vegetables according to our recipe, get ready for a new dish - baked zucchini with cheese.

This recipe was shared by the famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko. He suggests stuffing them with cottage cheese and baking them in the oven. "It will be surprisingly tender, juicy and delicious," says the chef.

What ingredients are needed:

Courgettes - 2 pcs.

Cottage cheese - 330 g

Mozzarella - 100 g

Salt and pepper to taste

How to cook:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Wash the courgettes, cut them in half and scoop out the middle with a spoon. Grate the mozzarella and mix with the cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste and mix. Add chopped dill or parsley, if desired .Fill the courgettes with the filling, place on a baking tray or in a baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.

