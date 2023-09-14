Will make even the most demanding gourmet fall in love: pumpkin pie recipe with cottage cheese

This pie can make literally anyone fall in love with pumpkins

Ingredients:

550 g of pumpkin

350 g of cottage cheese 9% fat

1 tsp of cinnamon

100 g of sugar

2 tbsp of cornstarch

2 eggs

350 g of sugar biscuits

170 g of butter

Read also: How to make homemade jelly candies without chemicals and dyes: a simple recipe

Method of preparation:

Bake the pumpkin in the oven at 200 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Cool and blend with a blender.

Also beat the cottage cheese with sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch and eggs.

Video of the day

Add pumpkin puree to the cottage cheese mixture and mix. Turn the oven to 180 degrees.

Grind the sugar biscuits in a blender and add the soft butter and mix.

Put the butter crumbs into the baking dish and press them down with your hands. Form the sides well.

Put the pumpkin curd mixture into the baking dish and bake for 40-50 minutes at 180 degrees.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for biscuits with plums and cottage cheese.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!