A spring dish for gourmets: Klopotenko shared a recipe for fried cucumbers

Fresh cucumbers can not only be added to salads, pickled, salted, and preserved. They will also taste great fried.

The recipe for fried cucumbers was shared by the famous chef Yevhen Klopotenko. He noted that this dish is "both an excellent independent appetizer and a simple and quick side dish for meat or fish."

"For this recipe, it is better to take small, crispy vegetables with thin skin. Thick-skinned ones will not be as tasty. You need to fry them quickly over medium heat. This way, the cucumbers will remain a little crispy, and they will not completely lose their bright color. Adjust the amount of chili pepper to taste." - he gave cooking instructions.

Ingredients:

Cucumbers - 400 grams

Chili pepper - 5-10 g

Soy sauce - 2 tbsp. l.

Oil - 1 tbsp. l.

How to cook:

Wash the cucumbers, dry them, and cut off the tails. Cut into half rings 5-6 mm thick.

Wash the chili pepper and cut it into thin slices.

Heat the pan, pour in the oil, and lay out the cucumbers. Fry on medium heat for a minute. Pour 2 tbsp. l. soy sauce, add chili slices, and fry everything together for another 2 minutes.

