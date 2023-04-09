Palm Sunday 2023: the best greetings and postcards in Ukrainian for family and friends

Palm Sunday is celebrated on the last Sunday before Easter. On the eve of the holidays, which this year is celebrated on April 9, Ukrainians will carry willow twigs for consecration to churches.

Willow branches are considered to be symbols of palm branches with which Jesus was greeted when he entered Jerusalem on a donkey. The consecrated willow is kept near the icons in the houses until the next holiday, and then it is buried in the garden "for crops" or taken to the barn so that "cattle will produce better".

When people leave the church with consecrated willow twigs, when meeting with friends, they jokingly pretend to hit with a willow and say "I'm not hitting, the willow is hitting." The one who is "beaten" must ask: "What willow?", and the person with the twigs answers "Holy".

Video of the day

Read also: When you can bake paska and on what days you should not do it

We offer you greetings on Palm Sunday in prose in Ukrainian

***

I congratulate you on a wonderful, kind, bright holiday - Palm Sunday! I wish you all kinds of blessings and boundless joys! May only pleasant events happen in life! Health to you and comprehensive well-being!

* * *

Happy Palm Sunday! On this special day, which came to us from biblical times, I want to wish you well-being, love, and happiness. My goodness, joy, and prosperity walk side by side with you. May the Lord himself protect you and protect you on the path of life.

* * *

From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on a beautiful spring day, Palm Sunday! May all your dreams and wishes come true, and may life bring only pleasant surprises and give many reasons for a good mood!

* * *

Today is a wonderful holiday - Palm Sunday! Easter is coming soon! I want to wish that there is a lot of warmth and light in your life, as well as wonderful moments that will fill your destiny with joy, happiness, and kindness! Let everything be in your life only as you dream and want!

* * *

Happy Palm Sunday! I wish this holiday that all dreams come true, love to you, and prosperity!

* * *

Let true harmony and harmony reign in your life with the ringing of bells that comes from churches on Palm Sunday. Let the soul and body always cooperate with each other, improving and complementing your essence. Happiness and divine love! Good luck and joy!

* * *

May Palm Sunday give you the fulfillment of your innermost desires, because you are worthy of them like no one else! I want to wish you success in work and life, victories in love and career, as well as good health that will help you achieve any goals!

* * *

Happy Palm Sunday! I want to wish that you have everything just as you want! Let health be strong, and the joy of life never ceases to be your motto! More smiles, victories, and a great mood! May the bright holiday bring happiness and love!

* * *

Palm Sunday! A holy and simply wonderful holiday! May the Lord protect you from troubles.

* * *

I congratulate you on Palm Sunday! On this magical day, I just want to thank you for being in the world! I wish you good health, love and be loved, remain the best, and achieve everything you want!

* * *

Palm Sunday... May this holiday give you everything you dream of. Let there always be a faithful friend who will never let you down, true love for which you can change your entire present and never regret it, and good health for a full life!

* * *

Today, on Palm Sunday, I want to wish you all the best. And what does a person need for happiness? Of course, love, because life without it is empty and boring. Only love brings bright colors and leaves an unforgettable imprint on our souls. I wish you, mutual love!

* * *

I congratulate you on a wonderful, bright holiday - Palm Sunday! I want to wish you that you always have a great mood, and good health, that your cherished dreams come true and everything is just the way you want! May the Lord help you in everything, no matter what you ask him for!

* * *

Today is one of the most special, good holidays - Palm Sunday. Let your cherished desires begin to come true right now, and let life be filled with many pleasant moments that will never be forgotten! Let fate be so bright and bright that everything is like in a fairy tale!

Cards for Palm Sunday

We offer to learn about the traditions of Palm Sunday and the main prohibitions of the holiday.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!