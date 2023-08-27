In the four-star Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa in Chester, an otter stole an artificial pond. The otter pulled out a Japanese koi carp worth 2.5 thousand dollars from the pond.

The hotel reported that the otter's "fishing" was caught on CCTV cameras. The otter was sneaking onto the hotel grounds at night and fishing.

Other hotels in Chester reported that they also had fish disappear from their ponds. It turned out that the otter was fishing not only in the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa, but also in other establishments. In total, it caught fish worth 126 thousand dollars.

The video of the otter robbing the hotel was posted on the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa Facebook page.

It is noted that for some time the fish delighted the guests of the establishment with their appearance, but then began to disappear. This alerted the hotel management, as a power grid was installed around the pond to protect the valuable carps. Then it was decided to look at the surveillance cameras to identify the "thief". The thief turned out to be an otter.

After "identifying" the intruder, the management of the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa strengthened security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

As a reminder, in the United States, they can't catch an otter that steals surfboards right from under the noses of vacationers.

