Ukrainians will be able to receive additional payments to their pensions: 300 hryvnias will be paid to each

In Ukraine, a separate category of pensioners will be able to receive supplements to pension payments. 300 hryvnias will be paid to those who have reached the age of 70.

As the publication "On Retirement" writes, the Pension Fund calculates payments for the next period every month, before the start of pension accruals. This is also due to the establishment of a monthly supplement to the pension in the amount of UAH 300 for pensioners who have reached the age of 70.

Read also: Four categories of pensioners whose benefits will increase in 2023 have become known

"Therefore, in April, pensioners will receive a pension payment taking into account the compensation established from the date of reaching the age of 70, that is, in this case - from April 6. The first payment will be incomplete, and already in May - 300 hryvnias," the message says.

Video of the day

As a reminder, some Ukrainians will have a larger pension. However, this applies to those citizens who work. Read more about the accumulative pension system and double payments in the UAportal material.

And in Ukraine, citizens who have become honorary donors have the right to receive a pension supplement. Its size is 10% of the subsistence minimum.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!