Scientists explain why people yawn

There are many mysteries in the medical field. Yawning has been attracting the attention of scientists for years. It is a common phenomenon observed in humans and animals.

Scientists have explained what this process of the human body is connected with and found out its possible causes.

According to MUSC Health, yawning is accompanied by a deep breath, a wide opening of the jaw and a quick exhalation of the inhaled air. Immediately after yawning, we feel a sense of relaxation. This happens at the level of reflexes.

It is noted that yawning is a phenomenon that is still not fully understood. It can have various causes, such as pressure regulation, empathy or vigilance stimulation. Yawning is mostly normal. However, if it seems excessive or is accompanied by other symptoms, it is better to consult a medical professional.

There are several reasonable theories on why people yawn:

The reason for yawning may be pressure regulation. Yawning can become a natural reflex to equalize the pressure in the ears during a change in altitude when flying on an airplane, for example.

Yawning can be a response to social empathy. If we see someone yawning or read about yawning, some of us may start yawning out of empathy. This reflex may depend on the degree of closeness to the person yawning. It can be family, friends or strangers.

There is a theory that yawning may be a reflex that helps the body remain alert and not fall asleep. Yawning is associated with the release of hormones that increase alertness.

Yawning is a normal physiological reflex. However, if yawning becomes excessive and is not due to drowsiness or other factors, it may indicate a medical problem. Certain medical conditions, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and the use of certain medications, can cause excessive yawning. If you are not sure, it is recommended to consult a doctor to diagnose and determine the causes.

