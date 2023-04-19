Three simple tips from Klopotenko on how to cook asparagus perfectly

On his website, Ukrainian culinary expert and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko shared a recipe for delicious asparagus, which just appears on the markets at the end of April.

First of all, he emphasizes that asparagus must be cooked very quickly, so during the cooking process you can't leave the stove to avoid the asparagus becoming soft and tasteless.

To prepare asparagus, you must first cut off the lower, inedible part of the stem. If the upper layer of the stem is hard, it should be peeled, but the top of the asparagus is always left unpeeled.

Next, the asparagus is dipped in salted boiling water and boiled for no more than one minute. After that, it should be transferred to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking and then transferred to a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Asparagus is ready.

Asparagus can be used for salads and other dishes. Klopotenko recommends frying the asparagus in butter for two minutes after cooking.

"It turns out simply divine! Be sure to try it," advised Yevhen Klopotenko.

