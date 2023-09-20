The perfect haircut for a woman is one that emphasizes her beauty and personality, and helps to hide imperfections. With age, hair becomes thinner and less thick, so it's important to choose a haircut that looks appropriate and stylish.

Beauty experts have named 5 ideal haircuts for women over 40. When choosing a haircut, they advised to take into account not only age but also hair type, face shape, and even lifestyle.

Read also: Four simple hairstyles to hide the problem of sparse and thin hair

Video of the day

Bob

This hairstyle never goes out of style. It looks gorgeous, especially on mature women whose hair is not so lush.

Medium-length cut with long layers

This haircut significantly rejuvenates its owners. The hair looks thicker, and the length of this haircut emphasizes the beauty of your face, lengthening it visually.

Bangs

It instantly improves your mood. Women with bangs are always stylish and look younger than their age.

Bangs are good for short or long haircuts, and they can mask forehead lines and make your face look smaller.

Bikini

This is a universal combination of bob and pixie. This hairstyle does not require long-term styling.

Curls for long hair

This hairstyle creates a light and relaxed look, but it's only suitable for those who like to use a curling iron or curlers. If your hair is naturally curly, then you're in luck - you're in the trend.

We offer you to learn about the hairstyles that should be chosen for different face types.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!