Russia can stage an attack on Easter: a psychic gave a forecast and named the cities that are in danger

In April 2023, Russia will not stop attacks on Ukraine, there will be shelling that will harm the civilian population. At the same time, Kyiv will receive important help from the Western allies, which will allow the Armed Forces to launch a counteroffensive.

Psychic Maria Tykha told UNIAN about this. "In April, I see some kind of large-scale situation related to the exchange of prisoners... Now the occupiers are in a defensive position, but still, very soon most of them will be captured. But Ukraine is in a defensive position," she said.

According to the psychic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attack the occupiers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and with the liberation of Zaporizhia region, there will be a slightly different scenario. Tykha also warned that there is a risk of new shelling in April.

"We should be wary of the Easter weekend. The situation will be difficult on the 16th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, and 27th. On these days, there may be shelling near various churches and temples due to the fact that we are now "evicting" the UOC MP. - she specified.

Tykha added that there is a danger for Kramatorsk, Nikopol, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi. In addition, provocations are possible in Melitopol.

As reported by UAportal, clairvoyant and psychic Valery Shatilovych said that Ukraine will receive many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the resolution of the issue will take years.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that the threat of invasion from Belarus will occur in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only in the event of a complete defeat of the occupiers, further aggression by the Kremlin can be avoided. If the Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on the surrender of the Russian Federation will take place as early as 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops will not dare to attack the city again, they no longer have anything to conduct offensive actions in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.