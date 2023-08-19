Recipe for baked tomatoes with mozzarella from Yevhen Klopotenko

This is a tasty and simple snack according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe, which can be cooked both in the oven and on the grill by wrapping the tomatoes in foil.

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

150 g of mozzarella

150 g of 9% cottage cheese

50 g of olives

2 pinches of dried Italian herbs

salt and pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Take large tomatoes, wash them, cut off the caps and leave them. If the vegetables have green tails, you can leave them on, they will look beautiful when served. Use a spoon to remove the flesh from the fruit. Turn the oven up to 180 degrees.

2. Filling: in a deep bowl, mix the cottage cheese and mozzarella, cut into medium cubes.

3. Add the chopped olives, salt and pepper and two pinches of Italian dried herbs to the cheese. Mix well.

4. Spoon the filling into the tomatoes and bake for 15 minutes.

