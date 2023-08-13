Recipe for stewed zucchini from Yevhen Klopotenko

Stewed zucchini is a simple and delicious side dish for meat, according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe.

Ingredients:

1 carrot

1 onion

2 medium-sized zucchini

2 tbsp of sunflower oil

½ tsp. smoked salt

⅓ tsp. ground black pepper

⅓ tsp. of hops suneli

½ tsp. lemon juice

Method of preparation:

1. Peel the carrots and onions and cut them into medium cubes with a side of 1 cm. Cut off the tails of the zucchini and chop in the same way.

2. Heat a frying pan with 2 tbsp of sunflower oil. Fry the onion until soft, then add the carrots. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add the zucchini, smoked salt, ground black pepper, suneli hops, stir and simmer for 10 minutes over low heat, uncovered, stirring occasionally. A minute before the end of cooking, sprinkle the vegetables with ½ tsp of lemon juice.

4. Serve warm with meat dishes.

