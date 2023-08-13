Recipe for stewed zucchini from Yevhen Klopotenko
Stewed zucchini is a simple and delicious side dish for meat, according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe.
Ingredients:
1 carrot
1 onion
2 medium-sized zucchini
2 tbsp of sunflower oil
½ tsp. smoked salt
⅓ tsp. ground black pepper
⅓ tsp. of hops suneli
½ tsp. lemon juice
Method of preparation:
1. Peel the carrots and onions and cut them into medium cubes with a side of 1 cm. Cut off the tails of the zucchini and chop in the same way.
2. Heat a frying pan with 2 tbsp of sunflower oil. Fry the onion until soft, then add the carrots. Cook for 5 minutes.
3. Add the zucchini, smoked salt, ground black pepper, suneli hops, stir and simmer for 10 minutes over low heat, uncovered, stirring occasionally. A minute before the end of cooking, sprinkle the vegetables with ½ tsp of lemon juice.
4. Serve warm with meat dishes.
