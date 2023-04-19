The recipe for traditional kharcho soup: cooking secrets from Georgia

Traditionally, kharcho soup is made from beef. Translated from Georgian, kharcho means "beef soup".

Cooking secrets:

Meat. For food, take meat on the bone with fat. Beef ribs are the best.

Frying meat. Fry the meat before cooking the broth. This will give the soup a special aroma.

Water. Do not pour a lot of water into the food. Food should be thick and rich.

Boiling water. Keep it handy in case the food turns out thick. This should be done at the end when the rice is cooked.

Tkemali sauce. It will give the soup the right acidity. Add tkemals a little at a time. A teaspoon - stir and taste and so on.

Ingredients:

- beef ribs - 600-700 g;

– rice – 50-100 g;

– tomatoes – 150 g;

- onion - 2 pcs.;

– parsley, cilantro, dill;

- butter - 20 g;

- adjika, tomato paste - 1 tbsp. l. with a slide;

– suneli hops – 1.5 tsp;

– bay leaves;

– coriander, Imereti saffron – 1 teaspoon each;

– garlic – 2 cloves;

- tkemali.

For the broth:

- carrot, onion, bell pepper - 1 pc each;

- stalk of leek or green onion - 1 pc.

Method of cooking:

Melt half of the butter with oil in a pan, and fry the ribs until golden brown. Add half a carrot, half an onion, half a bell pepper, and some leeks or green onions. Pour water so that it covers the meat with two fingers. Cook under the lid until the meat is ready. Cut the onion into medium cubes. Fry in butter until soft. Cut the greens, and chop the tomatoes. add the tomato paste to the onion and heat for five minutes. Add adjika and spices, and mix. Add tomatoes, and mix. Add salt, and remove from heat. Remove the vegetables from the broth, cut the meat, and return it to the broth. Wash the rice. Add dressing, bay leaves, greens, and garlic passed through a press to the broth. Pour rice, and cook for ten minutes. Add tkemali to taste. Remove the bay leaves and leave them to rest for 10-15 minutes. Serve with greens.

