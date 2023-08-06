Nutritionist Iryna Kalenska has advised Ukrainians to get rid of some types of kitchen utensils. According to her, these dangerous items can cause considerable harm to health.

In her Instagram post, the expert noted that it is necessary to refuse dishes made of polytetrafluoroethylene. "You encounter it every day if you have a Teflon frying pan in your kitchen. Teflon is the trade name for polytetrafluoroethylene," she said.

Iryna Kalenska said that in the late 90s it was discovered that Teflon emits perfluorooctanoic acid. This is a toxic compound that causes infertility and cancer.

She advised those who like to use Teflon-coated cookware to look for the "PFOA FREE" sign, which means that perfluorooctanoic acid was not used to produce Teflon.

"There are no scratches or damage to the cookware. The slightest scratch and the heated Teflon begins to evaporate carcinogens. Throw away the rest of the Teflon cookware without regret," the nutritionist wrote.

She also advises to forget about plastic utensils. "The first thing to do is check the labeling on plastic containers. Usually it is a triangle of arrows with numbers inside. If there is no labeling, throw it away! Safe plastic is labeled 2,4,5. But! Do not pour hot water into plastic or heat it in plastic. When heated, it releases toxic substances," Kalenska added.

She also advises against using brightly colored painted sets.

"Do not rush to throw away Korosten porcelain in a panic. It's not about porcelain, but about Turkish or Chinese sets made of melamine-formaldehyde resin. If you tap it with a chopstick, unlike earthenware, this tableware will not respond," Kalenska explained.

She noted that high-quality melamine cookware becomes dangerous only above 130 degrees, so you shouldn't throw out all plastic from the house at once.

The expert advised to ask for a certificate of conformity when buying such cookware. However, according to her, it is better to avoid such kitchen items altogether.

Kalenska added, "Low-quality cookware affects the gastrointestinal tract much more than you might think. Chronic gastritis sufferers will not lie - the stomach sometimes reacts even to pungent odors, not to mention toxins that can come from food. In general, the gastrointestinal tract reacts sharply to any unfavorable conditions."

