If you don't follow the recommended washing regimens indicated on clothing labels, you may end up with clothes that are either too stretched or significantly reduced in size.

This is a common problem, but fortunately, there are several ways to restore clothes that have suffered from this.

Read also: Top 6 methods to stretch clothes that shrunk after washing

The first method

The easiest way to restore shrunken clothes is to soak them in warm water with the addition of hair conditioner or a cosmetic hair mask. The conditioner will help relax the fabric fibers and make them more elastic. Leave the clothes in the solution for 30-60 minutes, and then rinse and dry them.

The second method

If the first method did not work, you can try stretching the clothes manually. Apply a small amount of moisturizer or hair balm to the fabric and gently pull it in different directions. Be careful not to damage the fabric.

The third method

Pour 125 ml of white vinegar and 50 ml of hair mask into a bowl of warm water and completely immerse the "wrinkled clothes" for 30 minutes. Then you need to carefully stretch the item and immerse it in the solution for another hour. Then rinse the clothes with cold water and lay them out to dry on a towel.

As a reminder, we have already written about why things get dirtier after washing in a machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!