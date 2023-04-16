Patriotic greetings for Easter 2023: prose and pictures

Easter is one of the most significant holidays among believers. On this day, it is customary to greet each other and wish for peace, happiness, and love.

The editors of UAportal bring to your attention Easter greetings that are relevant during the war. Congratulate your relatives, loved ones, and friends with simple words and send them beautiful postcards with patriotic images.

Patriotic greetings with the Resurrection of Christ in prose:

Our dear ones, we believe that soon the sky over Ukraine will be calm and cloudless and that the enemy will retreat before the strength and courage of our defenders. We wish that peace would come as soon as possible, that families would be reunited and could gather at the festive table.

Christ is Risen! We wish victory and peace, peace and happiness! May the enemy's foot never set foot on our land!

May we all feel the joy of victory on Easter, and receive hope and confidence in tomorrow. May this great holiday instill peace in our hearts, nourish our souls, and strengthen our faith. May God's mercy and blessings enter every home of Ukrainians!

***

We wish you a bright Easter holiday. May health, love, happiness, and well-being come to your home with Easter, may the soul become brighter, the heart be filled with love, and thoughts become sincere and kind. All earthly blessings to you!

***

Congratulations on the bright spring Christian holiday of Easter, we wish you a cleansing of the soul, renewal, and comfort in the house. May your family always be a reliable and warm circle of your support. Be loved, healthy, and happy.

***

Let the bright Easter bring a lot of good, a sea of sunny moments, and hundreds of reasons to smile brightly! We wish that every moment was filled with happiness and love! May the Lord send his blessing on this wonderful holiday!

***

Congratulations on Easter, we wish you a spring mood, happy changes, joy, luck, warmth, and happiness!

***

Easter is a great Orthodox holiday. On such a festive day, I would like to wish prosperity in everything, good health, and peace. May your home be filled with comfort, warmth, happiness, and well-being every day. Give each other attention and care, love, and loyalty. Happy Bright Easter!

***

Happy holiday to all Orthodox! Happy Easter! Peace and prosperity to your home, well-being, and happiness! Christ is Risen!

